Hands-on experience is essential for students

During the inauguration of the ‘Essentials of Small Animal Handling’ workshop at the GITAM School of Pharmacy, Hyderabad, Prof. P. Prakash Babu, the Dean of the Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics at the University of Hyderabad on Wednesday, stressed the significance of practical engagement in handling animals. The objective of the workshop was to equip participants with firsthand experience in managing small laboratory animals integral to biomedical research and drug administration.



Prof. Babu delved into the pivotal role of animal studies in diverse domains like cancer research, stem cells, epilepsy, and glioma. He underscored the intricate nature of cancer, attributing its emergence to abnormal and uncontrolled cellular growth due to genetic mutations. Although cancer treatment drugs exist, a complete cure remains elusive, necessitating personalized treatment strategies due to individual genetic variations.

Dr. N Harishankar, formerly the Senior Deputy Director at the National Institute of Nutrition Animal Facility, provided comprehensive insights into categorizing, handling, and utilizing different animal species and strains. Meanwhile, Dr. M J Mahesh Kumar, a Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-CCMB, focused on animal orientation and surgical methodologies for creating animal models in pharmacological experiments, offering practical guidance on establishing and managing these models.