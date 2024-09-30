Heart disease on the rise among young Indian women, warn health experts

As heart disease remains a leading cause of death in India, experts are raising concerns about an alarming increase in cardiovascular issues among young and premenopausal women. Traditionally, men have been more susceptible to heart disease, and women were believed to be protected until menopause. However, recent trends show that young women are increasingly facing heart-related ailments.

Every year on September 29, World Heart Day is observed to raise awareness about heart disease, the primary cause of mortality in India. The theme for this year is "Use Heart for Action." According to the "Global Burden of Disease Study," heart disease accounts for over 17% of deaths among Indian women, making it a significant health concern. "Women are generally protected till menopause. However, nowadays, we are seeing many young premenopausal women experiencing heart attacks, heart disease, and various other heart problems," said Dr. S. Ramakrishnan, a professor in the cardiology department at AIIMS-New Delhi. The increased risk among women can be attributed to several factors, including a higher prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and dyslipidemia. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a common condition among women, is also contributing to the rise in heart disease. PCOS is characterized by symptoms such as weight gain, insulin resistance, and excess production of androgens, all of which elevate cardiovascular risks.

"PCOS has a significant impact on the blood vessels and the heart," explained Dr.AratiAdheRojekar, Consultant Gynecology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. "Obesity, which is commonly seen in PCOS, contributes to cardiac conditions by increasing levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the body. Insulin resistance and excess androgens further elevate the risk of heart problems."

A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology revealed up to a 51% increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among women. Dr. Sarita Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, highlighted that nearly one in five women in India with PCOS might suffer from metabolic syndrome (MeTS), a group of conditions, including diabetes and abdominal obesity, which could negatively impact cardiovascular health.

The prevalence of coronary artery disease in Indian women ranges from 3% to 13%, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. It also noted that the incidence of heart disease in women has increased by over 300% in the past two decades.

Air pollution has also emerged as a significant contributor to rising heart disease rates. Dr. Ramakrishnan emphasized that exposure to high pollution levels is associated with a higher risk of heart attacks, likening its impact

to smoking.

Experts recommend that women, particularly those with PCOS, undergo routine heart health check-ups to enable early diagnosis and management. Regular physical activity and a healthy diet are also crucial in preventing lifestyle diseases that increase cardiovascular risks. Moderate aerobic exercises at least five days a week are advised to reduce the risk of heart disease.