Hina Khan opens up on mystery behind her nails

Popular actress Hina Khan recently addressed the curiosity surrounding her glossy nails, revealing that they are not painted but have been discolored due to chemotherapy. Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina shared a close-up picture of her nails and clarified, “A lot of you have been asking about my nails, even some people in my building… I am not wearing any nail polish! How can I pray with nail paint on? Thoda dimaag lagao mere pyaare saathiyon.”

She further explained that nail discoloration is a common side effect of chemotherapy, leading to brittleness, dryness, and even detachment from the nail bed. However, the actress remained optimistic, adding, “The good part is, all of this is temporary… and remember, we are healing… Alhamdulillah.”

Hina, who recently completed her first Roza of Ramadan 2025, shared glimpses of her day from sehri to iftaari on social media.

Dressed in an elegant green salwar kameez paired with matching jhumkas, she looked radiant as she posed for pictures with her iftaari spread. Sharing her heartfelt experience, she wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak… Kaisi lag rahi hoon? Day 1: Sehri se iftaari tak ka khoobsurat safar… Alhamdulillah… Dua mai yaad rakhiyega.”

The actress has been actively sharing moments from her Ramadan routine with fans, offering a peek into her daily experiences.

In another heartfelt revelation, Hina recently appeared on an episode of Celebrity MasterChef India, where she opened up about her partner Rocky Jaiswal’s unwavering support during her battle with cancer. She shared how Rocky has been her pillar of strength, never shedding a tear in front of her.

“I have scars; I have been treated surgically. He is the one who soothes those scars. He looks at them more closely than I do and asks, ‘How is it today? Is it any better?’ It’s hard for me to look at myself, but he does—instantly. He goes to the bathroom, cries, and comes back. He doesn’t even cry in front of me. He has started loving me even more than he did before,” she emotionally shared.

Hina’s resilience and positivity in the face of adversity continue to inspire her fans, while her Ramadan celebrations and Rocky’s unwavering love only add to her heartwarming journey.