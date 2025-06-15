How early detection and nutrition help children grow healthy

Malnutrition is a staggering crisis, stripping millions of children of their health, dreams, and the chance to build a better future. This crisis stems from inadequate intake of calories, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, or the body’s inability to absorb them effectively. Though it impacts people of all ages, its effects on children particularly are devastating, hindering physical growth, weakening immune systems, and making them more prone to diseases. One of the most severe consequences of malnutrition is stunting—a condition that impairs growth and development, leaving long-term impacts on a child’s health and future. Stunting in children is a significant global health issue, particularly in India, where it affects millions. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), approximately 35% of children under five years [i]are stunted, a condition that reflects chronic malnutrition and can lead to long-term physical and cognitive impairments.

Dr P Madan Mohan Rao, Chief Pediatrician, Hope Women’s & Children’s Hospital, highlights “Stunting not only affects a child’s physical height and weight but also hinders cognitive development, immunity, and overall well-being, leading to lifelong consequences. To combat this, regular screening and monitoring of children’s growth and development are vital. This practice enables the early detection of malnutrition and developmental delays, allowing timely interventions to address the underlying issues. Furthermore, emphasising the importance of screening to identify nutritional gaps is crucial in fostering healthier futures for our children. Adding nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins can help address these nutritional gaps and support overall growth.”

Proper nutrition is critical to help children grow and reach their full potential, yet worldwide there are approximately 149 million stunted children below the age of five—and one-third, or 40.6 million, are in India. Therefore, parents and caregivers play a pivotal role in monitoring their children’s growth and development.

Let’s deep dive into why screening is important and how to identify signs of stunting:

Recognising the Signs of Stunting

Stunting often goes unnoticed in its early stages, but there are key signs that caregivers and healthcare professionals can look for to intervene before the condition worsens. These include:

• Height-for-Age Ratio: Children who are significantly shorter than their peers may be stunted. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines stunting as a height-for-age Z-score of less than -2 standard deviations from the median. A child’s height consistently falling below the expected growth standards for their age.

• Inadequate Weight: Poor or stagnant weight gain over time, despite age progression, can be an early indicator of stunting

• Physical Appearance: Look for visible signs such as loose skin around the upper arms or thighs, visible ribs, or a noticeable lack of muscle mass may indicate stunting

• Delayed Developmental Milestones: Stunted children may exhibit delays in reaching critical developmental milestones, such as walking or speaking, delayed developmental milestones, such as walking or speaking[iv]

• Frequent Illnesses: A weakened immune system resulting in recurring infections or illnesses can also be a sign of stunting. Stunting is a critical challenge, but with consistent screening, awareness, and nutritional interventions, parents and caregivers can combat this silent threat to children’s growth and potential.

Why Regular Health Screenings Matter?

Prioritising proactive health management is essential in fostering a healthier and more resilient population. Regular screening helps with the below:

• Early Detection: Identifying stunting early allows for interventions that can significantly improve a child’s nutritional status and overall health

• Informed Decision-Making Parenting: Screening educates parents about their child’s growth patterns, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding nutrition and health

• Access to Resources: Early identification often leads to access to nutritional programs and resources designed to combat malnutrition.

Role of Nutrition in Preventing Stunting and Strategies for Fussy Eaters

Proper nutrition plays a critical role in preventing stunting by ensuring children receive the essential nutrients needed for optimal growth and development. A balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats supports physical growth, strengthens the immune system, and aids in cognitive development. Early nutritional interventions, particularly during the first 1,000 days of life, can significantly reduce the risk of stunting and set a strong foundation for a healthier future. Encouraging healthy eating in fussy children is challenging but vital to prevent stunting and support growth. Here are strategies to ensure they get the nutrients they need:

• Introduce Variety Gradually: One of the best ways to expand a child’s diet is by offering new foods alongside familiar favorites. This approach helps ease children into trying different flavors and textures, making them more likely to accept new foods over time. For instance, adding fruits and vegetables, which are rich in vitamins and minerals, can provide essential nutrients for overall health

• Make Meals Fun: Engaging children in meal preparation or using creative presentations can spark interest in food. This approach not only makes eating enjoyable but also encourages the consumption of nutritious foods like proteins from eggs, dairy products, and lean meats, essential for their growth and development

• Set Regular Mealtimes: Establishing consistent meal routines helps children develop healthy eating habits. Offering balanced meals at set times ensures that children receive a variety of whole grains (like whole grain bread or cereals) and healthy fats (such as nuts and canola/mustard/soybean oil), both of which support energy levels and brain development.