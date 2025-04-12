“I’ve dealt with this for a long time”, Kaveri Kapur shares her struggle with OCD

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur has taken a powerful step in destigmatizing mental health by opening up about her journey with OCD.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kaveri talked about her condition and the coping mechanisms she has developed over the years. In her own words, Kaveri shared, “I’m having a rough night. My OCD is really acting up. If you don’t know a lot about OCD, it basically comes with a lot of intrusive thoughts and rumination and compulsions. I keep wondering whether I’ve turned the lights off or the geyser off, even when I know I have—then keep checking and worrying about it.”

Despite the challenges, Kaveri has found empowering ways to manage her condition. “I’ve dealt with this for a long time, so I don’t know—this might help someone who needs it,” she continued.

According to the ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ actress, one of her most unique coping strategies involves naming her OCD ‘Bob’, a method of personification that helped her create psychological distance from the intrusive thoughts.

“Whenever my OCD starts acting up, I just say, ‘Oh Bob, here Bob goes again.’ It helps me see the irrationality in the thought pattern—it’s like dealing with someone I know who doesn’t always make sense, “ Kaveri added.

She concluded her post by sharing her nighttime self-care ritual, saying she planned to do a sound bath to calm her nervous system and ease into sleep. “Hopefully I wake up feeling less anxious in the morning. So pray for me,” she signed off saying.

Reacting to his daughter’s post, Shekhar wrote in the comment section “Where did you get this courage from .. ? I was never that brave .. to open yourself out to the world like this takes huge inner strength,” along with three heart emojis.

To this, Kaveri replied, “love you.”