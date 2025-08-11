Jaunpur’s women SHGs power ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ with 7 lakh handmade flags

With Independence Day around the corner, women from rural self-help groups (SHGs) in Jaunpur are playing a pivotal role in the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Under the centrally sponsored National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), 68 SHGs have taken on the responsibility of stitching national flags for the government’s mass flag-hoisting drive, scheduled for August 13–15.

The district has been tasked with producing an impressive seven lakh (700,000) flags, a target being met by around 350 women spread across all blocks. Each woman is earning ₹20 per flag, with materials—cotton or polyester fabric—supplied directly by NRLM. The flags are being produced in three standard sizes to meet official specifications.

Jitendra Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner for Self-Employment, said production is on track. “We’ve already completed around 80% of the work, and the remaining 20% will be done in the next two days. Women are working round the clock to ensure timely delivery.” To keep the process on schedule, Block Mission Managers (BMMs) are monitoring operations and submitting daily progress reports.

The campaign gathered momentum after a directive from the Chief Secretary, mobilising the district’s administrative machinery to support SHGs in meeting their ambitious goal.

For many participants, the effort carries deep personal meaning. “This campaign is not just about making flags,” said Sangeeta Kala, a SHG member. “It’s a matter of pride and empowerment for us. We are contributing to the nation and earning at the same time.”

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, now in its third year, aims to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, fostering a sense of unity and patriotism. As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Jaunpur’s SHG women are ensuring that homes across the district will proudly display the tricolour—handmade with skill, dedication, and national pride.

By combining livelihood opportunities with a patriotic cause, the initiative is not only strengthening the local economy but also weaving a powerful message of self-reliance and collective celebration.