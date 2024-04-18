Live
- IPL 2024: Impact player rule is affecting the progress of half all-rounders, says Zaheer Khan
- ‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ review: Blends humour and heartfelt moments
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally
- Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills
- LS poll battle: Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- MahaYuti will win 45 plus LS seats in Maharashtra
- NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products
- Infosys' full-year employee strength drops for 1st time in 23 years
- Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash
Just In
Juhi Parmar oozes ‘lots of femininity’ as she dons pink co-ord set for ‘Yeh Meri Family’ S3 promos
The ‘Bigg Boss 5’ winner, Juhi Parmar on Wednesday dropped a sneak peek into her look of the day, as she promoted the recently released season 3 of...
The ‘Bigg Boss 5’ winner, Juhi Parmar on Wednesday dropped a sneak peek into her look of the day, as she promoted the recently released season 3 of ‘Yeh Meri Family’.
The ‘Kumkum’ fame actress took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures wearing a baby pink co-ord set.
For the makeup, she opted for rose-pink lips and blushed cheeks. Juhi half-tied up her hair and accessorised with golden hoops.
The post is captioned as: “Bringing a little pink, lots of femininity and the colour girls love... #Promotions #YehMeriFamily”.
Juhi portrays ‘Neerja’, a soft-hearted but stern mother in the family drama ‘Yeh Meri Family’.
Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, ‘Yeh Meri Family 3’ also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.
‘Yeh Meri Family Season 3’ is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.