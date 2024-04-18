  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Women

Juhi Parmar oozes ‘lots of femininity’ as she dons pink co-ord set for ‘Yeh Meri Family’ S3 promos

Juhi Parmar oozes ‘lots of femininity’ as she dons pink co-ord set for ‘Yeh Meri Family’ S3 promos
x
Highlights

The ‘Bigg Boss 5’ winner, Juhi Parmar on Wednesday dropped a sneak peek into her look of the day, as she promoted the recently released season 3 of...

The ‘Bigg Boss 5’ winner, Juhi Parmar on Wednesday dropped a sneak peek into her look of the day, as she promoted the recently released season 3 of ‘Yeh Meri Family’.

The ‘Kumkum’ fame actress took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures wearing a baby pink co-ord set.

For the makeup, she opted for rose-pink lips and blushed cheeks. Juhi half-tied up her hair and accessorised with golden hoops.

The post is captioned as: “Bringing a little pink, lots of femininity and the colour girls love... #Promotions #YehMeriFamily”.

Juhi portrays ‘Neerja’, a soft-hearted but stern mother in the family drama ‘Yeh Meri Family’.

Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, ‘Yeh Meri Family 3’ also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

‘Yeh Meri Family Season 3’ is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X