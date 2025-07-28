Kajol reflects on the profound role of parents

On the occasion of National Parents’ Day, Bollywood actress Kajol took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the pillars of her family, highlighting the immeasurable impact of parental love and guidance. The Dilwale star expressed that the term “Parents’ Day” feels too small to capture the depth of what parents contribute throughout one’s life.

Posting a warm photo of herself with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, and mother-in-law Veena Devgan, Kajol also shared images of her father Shomu Mukherjee and father-in-law Veeru Devgan. Accompanying the pictures, she wrote, “Parents Day feels too small a name for what they’ve done for me. But here’s a post anyway. And a big thank you to you 4. #happyparentsday.”

Kajol’s post resonated with many fans and followers, as she celebrated the multi-generational love that continues to shape her values both as a daughter and a parent.

Joining the emotional outpouring, Priya Dutt—daughter of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis—also commemorated the day with a touching post. Sharing a monochrome photo and video clip of her parents, Priya described them as her “strength” and “the reason I believe in the goodness of people.”

“They showed me what it means to serve with sincerity, lead with heart, and give without needing recognition,” she wrote. “Today as a parent, I have their blueprint to follow to pass on this legacy to my children.”

National Parents’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July each year, recognizing the enduring role of parents in shaping not only their children’s lives but also the larger society. The day was formally established in 1994 when then U.S. President Bill Clinton signed a congressional resolution to honour parental guidance and care.

Kajol and Priya Dutt’s tributes serve as poignant reminders of the values, strength, and unconditional love that define parenthood—a bond that extends far beyond a single day of celebration.