Kangana Ranaut shares her joy of completing a decade-long pilgrimage to all 12 Jyotirlingas

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut recently marked a deeply personal spiritual milestone by completing her pilgrimage to all 12 Jyotirlingas, with Maharashtra’s Bheema Shankar serving as the final stop in a journey that spanned over a decade. The Tanu Weds Manu star shared the moment with her followers on social media, expressing gratitude to Lord Shiva and acknowledging the blessings of her ancestors for guiding her through the sacred journey.

On Sunday, Kangana posted a series of pictures from the temple, capturing her immersed in devotion. Dressed in a traditional outfit, she was seen offering milk to the Shivling and performing puja rituals with reverence. Reflecting on the significance of the moment, the actress described the completion of all 12 Jyotirlinga darshans as a culmination of faith, patience, and divine timing.

In her caption, Kangana revealed that Bheema Shankar held special spiritual meaning for her. She shared that the pilgrimage initially unfolded through what she described as “travel coincidences,” but in recent years, she consciously decided to complete all 12 darshans. Calling Bheema Shankar her final destination, she noted that it is the only Jyotirlinga where both Shiv and Shakti are consecrated together in the form of Ardhanarishwara. She also highlighted the rare opportunity she received to glimpse the ancient linga, which remains covered under a silver cast for most of the day and is visible for only a few minutes.

The Queen actress has often spoken about her spiritual inclinations and belief that divine grace plays a central role in one’s life journey. She reiterated this belief by stating that darshan is possible only when Mahadev calls, underscoring the spiritual humility that marked her pilgrimage.

Earlier, Kangana had shared moments from her visit to the Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga, the only Jyotirlinga located in Maharashtra. At the time, she expressed gratitude for finally receiving darshan there, despite having visited other Jyotirlingas multiple times. She also previously sought blessings at the Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham, marking her ninth darshan during the course of the journey.

Kangana Ranaut’s spiritual posts have resonated with many of her followers, offering a glimpse into a quieter, introspective side of the outspoken star. As she balances her roles in cinema and public life, the completion of this sacred pilgrimage stands as a testament to her enduring faith and personal devotion.