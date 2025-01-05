  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Women

Kareena Kapoor Khan Bids Adieu to Swiss alps

Kareena Kapoor Khan Bids Adieu to Swiss alps
x
Highlights

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her bittersweet farewell to the Swiss Alps, where she enjoyed a memorable holiday with her family.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her bittersweet farewell to the Swiss Alps, where she enjoyed a memorable holiday with her family. Accompanying her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, the actress documented their winter wonderland adventure on social media.

Kareena captivated her fans with stunning photos of snow-capped mountains, capturing the breathtaking beauty of the Swiss Alps. She also shared heartwarming glimpses of Taimur and Jeh’s skiing experiences, from Taimur’s enthusiastic gear-up to Jeh’s adorable “skiing” attempt (which involved simply lying in the snow!).

The actress further delighted her followers with photos from their intimate Christmas celebration. She emphasized the importance of family time and the magic of the holiday season, sharing that she had been so immersed in festivities with her loved ones that she hadn’t had the chance to share earlier.

Kareena’s posts offer a delightful peek into her family’s holiday adventures, showcasing their love, laughter, and cherished moments together in the picturesque Swiss Alps.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick