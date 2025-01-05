Live
- SVU V-C dismisses allegations on scrap sales as baseless
- HYDRA’s Prajavani Initiative to Begin from Monday
- World Telugu Conference Concludes Today in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Closing Ceremony
- Heavy Police Deployment at KIMS Hospital Amid Allu Arjun’s Possible Visit
- No Deposit Bonus Casino India 2024 - Lopebet Offers
- Public funds misused under YSR Jagananna colonies
- Allu Arjun to Appear Before Chikkadpally Police Station Today
- Govt Whip reviews Vemulawada temple development works
- Congress gives priority to women welfare: Seethakka
- Mid-day meal launched at junior colleges
Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Bids Adieu to Swiss alps
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her bittersweet farewell to the Swiss Alps, where she enjoyed a memorable holiday with her family.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her bittersweet farewell to the Swiss Alps, where she enjoyed a memorable holiday with her family. Accompanying her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, the actress documented their winter wonderland adventure on social media.
Kareena captivated her fans with stunning photos of snow-capped mountains, capturing the breathtaking beauty of the Swiss Alps. She also shared heartwarming glimpses of Taimur and Jeh’s skiing experiences, from Taimur’s enthusiastic gear-up to Jeh’s adorable “skiing” attempt (which involved simply lying in the snow!).
The actress further delighted her followers with photos from their intimate Christmas celebration. She emphasized the importance of family time and the magic of the holiday season, sharing that she had been so immersed in festivities with her loved ones that she hadn’t had the chance to share earlier.
Kareena’s posts offer a delightful peek into her family’s holiday adventures, showcasing their love, laughter, and cherished moments together in the picturesque Swiss Alps.