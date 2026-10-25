Karishma Tanna: Some days, I miss my pre-pregnancy body so much

Actress and new mother Karishma Tanna has opened up about her postpartum body image struggles, saying that she sometimes misses her “pre-pregnancy body” and finds it difficult to adjust to the physical changes after childbirth.

Taking to Instagram, the actress spoke about her softer stomach, loose skin and changing body size, while reminding herself that it has been only two-and-a-half months since she gave birth. She also shared a string of images from the gym, where she posted glimpses of her changed body.

Karishma wrote in the caption: “Some days, I miss my pre-pregnancy body so much. I look in the mirror and see a softer stomach, loose skin, a body two or three sizes bigger than I’m used to. Clothes fit differently. Shopping feels overwhelming, and sometimes I just don’t feel like getting ready. Like just don’t !!!! Yes, I feel that too.”

She said that while she is grateful for her body for carrying and nurturing her baby, she is also learning to embrace the changes with kindness and patience.

“Then I have to gently remind myself: a whole little human grew inside me. My body made room for his life. It’s only been two and a half months… why am I expecting so much of myself, so soon? I can be grateful for this body and still find its changes difficult. I can love being a mother and still miss feeling like myself.”

She added that mothers deserve the same tenderness they give their babies.

“So here I am, learning to look at myself with a little less criticism and a little more kindness. Giving myself time to heal, to feel strong, to feel comfortable again. To every mummy feeling this way: you’re not alone. We deserve the same tenderness we give our babies.”

It was on April 6, when Karishma along with her husband Varun Bangera announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Karishma and Varun took to their social media accounts

to announce the news. She and Varun welcomed their baby boy on July. (IANS)