Kiara Advani radiates pregnancy glow, shares heartwarming moments on social media

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Game Changer, is embracing motherhood with a radiant glow. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself, where her pregnancy glow was unmistakable. Her cheeks, flushed with a rosy hue, reflected the natural changes associated with pregnancy, often caused by increased blood flow and hormonal shifts. Kiara captioned the video simply as “Sunday Glow,” letting her beaming face speak for itself.

Last month, Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, took fans by surprise by announcing that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in February 2023, shared the joyful news with an adorable post. A picture featuring their palms holding tiny knitted socks was accompanied by the heartfelt caption: “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon.”

Despite their preference for keeping their personal lives private, Kiara and Sidharth often treat fans to special glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Their pregnancy announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities.

Recently, Kiara shared another heartwarming moment on social media, where she was seen playing with adorable puppies. The Kabir Singh actress radiated happiness as she cradled the little pups on her lap, her joy reflecting the exciting new chapter in her life.

On March 1, Kiara made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy. She was spotted outside a film studio, gracefully posing for the paparazzi near her vanity van. As fans eagerly await updates from the actress, Kiara continues to captivate hearts with her glowing presence and heartwarming moments.