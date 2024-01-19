Kids approved crunch

Finding the right food for your kids can be tough sometimes. But what if there was a secret ingredient that’s yummy and super good for them.



Enter walnuts – these tiny, crunchy wonders aren’t just for grown-ups. According to dietician, Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico diet and Aesthetic Clinic, walnuts and kids form a dynamic duo, blending taste and nutrition seamlessly. She said, “These small, crunchy wonders aren’t just a treat for young taste buds; they’re a nutritional powerhouse for growing bodies and minds. Embracing walnuts as a regular part of your child’s diet isn’t just about adding a delightful crunch; it’s about nurturing their well-being in a delicious and accessible way.”

What makes walnuts special?

First of all, although walnuts are small, they are full of nutrients that will help your baby grow. They are full of omega-3s, protein and fiber; These are all good things that will keep kids smart, their minds strong, and their bellies happy.