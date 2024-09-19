Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ releasing in Japan: Feels like a full-circle moment

As Kiran Rao’s acclaimed film “Laapataa Ladies” is set to release in Japan on October 4, the filmmaker said that she is an admirer of Japanese cinema and this feels like a full-circle moment.

Kiran said: “I’m thrilled that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is releasing in Japan. As an admirer of Japanese cinema, this feels like a full-circle moment.”

The actress said that she always had a “deep interest in Japanese culture”.

“I hope the film’s emotional core will resonate with Japanese audiences just as it did with ours.”

The filmmaker calls the release a “significant milestone for the film”.

She said: “And showcases how cinema can bridge cultures through shared stories and emotions. It’s surreal to see a film so close to my heart reaching new audiences. I’m thankful to Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions for extending the film’s global reach.”

“Taking it to Japan is an exciting next chapter, and their enthusiasm and support have been crucial in making this happen.”

“Laapataa Ladies” premiered in March 2024 in India and captivated audiences for over 100 days in theaters and then continued to earn love and appreciation from audiences on OTT.

The film is a slice-of-life comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

“Laapataa Ladies” stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.