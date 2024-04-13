Kirsten Dunst credits motherhood for enhancing her acting skills

Renowned Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst, known for her iconic roles spanning over three decades, has revealed that her journey into motherhood has profoundly impacted her craft, making her a better actress.

In an interview, Dunst, who is the mother of Ennis, five, and two-year-old James, expressed how her maternal role has enriched her professional life. She shared, “My child turned one on this film, so I really felt like I was really in it still. They make me better at what I do, for sure. I think once you become a mom, you’re just more fearless in life.”

Dunst’s latest venture sees her portraying a renowned war photojournalist in the gripping drama film ‘Civil War’. Reflecting on her role and its impact on her worldview, she acknowledged the innate anxieties she harbors about the current state of the world. She stated, “I’ve thought about that, way before this movie… It’s just naturally the anxieties of the time we’re living in!”

Notably, Dunst’s commitment to her craft extends beyond acting, as she revealed a personal touch in her latest project. In a pivotal scene requiring an actor to play an unnamed soldier, Dunst enlisted her husband for the role, showcasing her dedication and resourcefulness on set.

The actress’s candid insights into the intersection of motherhood, professional growth, and societal concerns offer a glimpse into her multifaceted persona. Dunst’s ability to draw inspiration from her personal experiences underscores her versatility as an artist and her continued relevance in the ever-evolving landscape of Hollywood.

As Kirsten Dunst continues to captivate audiences with her compelling performances, her journey as a mother and an actress serves as a testament to the transformative power of parenthood in shaping one’s artistic endeavors and worldview alike.