Lady Gaga changes hair colour back to black

Singer-actress Lady Gaga has undergone a hair transformation. The actress-singer has gone back to black.

As seen in photos of the 39-year-old Grammy winner leaving a restaurant in Paris, she appears to have once again traded in her platinum blonde locks for something a little more edgy, reports ‘People’ magazine.

With her new jet black hair styled in loose curls and pulled to one side, the ‘Abracadabra’ singer, who is on the European leg of her Mayhem Ball tour, donned a mint green suit with a pair of chic sunglasses and a sheer bralette peeking out from underneath her blazer.

While Gaga is no stranger to black hair, she was seen with her platinum blonde locks in October while filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in Milan.

As per ‘People’, after wrapping up on the set of the sequel, which will also see original stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles, Lady Gaga was spotted heading to the airport while pairing her chic blonde hair with a bubblegum pink Matieres Fecales knitted two-piece set.

Before then, the actress-singer had previously embraced black hair in September when she made an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.

During her time on the show, she also opened up about her next big life goal, becoming a mother. She said, “I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope”. In March, Lady Gaga showed off a black bob with baby bangs while rehearsing for her another big milestone: reaching the Five-Timers Club on ‘Saturday Night Live’. In a joint post with ‘SNL’ at the time, Gaga could be seen sitting at a piano in an otherwise busy office. Having paired a black baseball hat with her new hair, others observed as the singer embraced “her process”, making fun of everyone through song. Beyond her ever-changing hairstyles, she is known for her risky fashion choices and memorable red-carpet moments.