Leading with Vision: Women leaders powering change across industries

Women leaders are changing how companies develop and expand across a wide range of industries, including education, technology, beauty, skincare, and talent strategy. In addition to creating organisations that have an impact, these leaders are motivating the upcoming generation of professionals and business owners. On this Women's Day, we highlight leaders whose stories demonstrate tenacity, foresight, and the strength of purpose-driven leadership. 1. Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education

Ranjita Raman has played a pivotal role in expanding access to executive education for working professionals. With nearly two decades of experience in the education sector, she has led initiatives that connect industry needs with world-class academic programmes. Under her leadership, Jaro Education has strengthened partnerships with leading global and Indian universities while enabling professionals across the country to access high-quality learning opportunities. Raman is particularly focused on helping professionals from diverse geographies—including Tier-II and Tier-III cities—build future-ready careers through continuous upskilling and leadership development. Under her leadership, the company successfully transitioned into a publicly listed entity last year. 2. Akansha Agarwal , Co-Founder & CMO , Int2Cruises

Akansha Agarwal has played a significant role in shaping the growth of India’s emerging cruise travel sector. With over 15 years of experience across advertising, retail, FMCG, and travel, she has led initiatives that combine consumer insight with strategic brand building in a category traditionally influenced by global operators and male-dominated leadership. Under her leadership, Int2Cruises has strengthened its position as a cruise-first platform, making experiential and structured cruise holidays more accessible to Indian travellers. Her ability to build credibility and drive growth in a niche segment reflects her strategic foresight and resilience, positioning her as a strong voice in an evolving travel industry. 3. Gita Ramanan , Co- Founder and CEO, DesignCafe

Gita Ramanan is an architect-turned-entrepreneur who has built her career at the intersection of design, business, and community. With a clear mission to make quality home interiors more accessible, she has helped shape DesignCafe into a trusted name in India’s interior design ecosystem. Her leadership blends product thinking, process innovation, and people-first culture, enabling designers and teams to grow with confidence and accountability. She also played a pivotal role in steering the organisation through a significant merger phase, guiding teams with empathy and strategic clarity. Deeply committed to mentoring and supporting women through key career milestones, Ramanan believes that meaningful leadership is about building platforms where both businesses and people can thrive. 4. Shaily Mehrotra, Founder and CEO of Fixderma

Shaily Mehrotra has built one of India’s fastest-growing dermatological skincare brands. Founded in 2010, Fixderma focuses on science-backed skincare solutions and today exports products to more than 40 countries worldwide. Unlike many consumer brands that rely primarily on marketing, Mehrotra has championed a “science-first” philosophy—building credibility through clinical research, patented formulations, and dermatologist trust. The brand is prescribed by thousands of dermatologists across India and has grown into a global skincare player. Her entrepreneurial journey recently reached another milestone when she joined the panel of investors on Shark Tank India Season 5, bringing a founder-led perspective to supporting emerging startups. 5. Ambika Bhaik, CEO, Yellow Fertility and IVF

Ambika Bhaik is leading a meaningful transformation in India’s fertility care landscape as the CEO of Yellow Fertility and IVF. With over two decades of experience across global institutions such as Barclays and Fidelity International, she brings deep expertise in strategy, operations, and healthcare innovation. At Yellow Fertility, Ambika is focused on making advanced fertility treatments more accessible while ensuring that care remains compassionate and patient-centric. Under her leadership, the organisation has combined cutting-edge IVF technology with an emotionally supportive approach to reproductive healthcare, expanding from its first clinic in Gurugram to new centres in Srinagar, Rohtak, Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Dadri. Her leadership reflects a powerful blend of strategic vision and personal empathy, aimed at helping more individuals and couples experience the joy of parenthood. 6. Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa