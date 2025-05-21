Lisa Ray: Turning 50 was a significant turning point in my life

Lisa Ray emphasized the importance of viewing menopause and midlife as profound, natural transitions rather than consumer-driven trends. The actress also added that turning 50 was a “turning point” in her life.

Lisa took to Instagram, where she penned her “thought provoking post.”

She wrote: “This compelling and thought provoking post has to be shared widely. I sincerely hope both menopause and mid-lifing is not highjacked into a solely opportunist- consumerist space. We certainly are seeing the signs. On social media at least (sic).”

Lisa shared that turning 50 was a transformative moment, allowing her to embrace aging with confidence, curiosity, and joy. Openly discussing midlife experiences with her close friend has been an empowering and liberating journey. “Turning 50 was a significant turning point in my life. And embracing my wisdom age along with equal amounts of sass and childlike enthusiasm has made all the difference. Speaking openly about all things Primetime along with one of my oldest besties @sujstyle has been revolutionary as well,” she said.

The actress urges others to seek accurate, professional medical advice rather than relying solely on social media or influencers.

She said: “But I am the daughter of a PhD researcher and I need to know more, to go deeper. This post by @saffrontrail is a beautifully articulated distillation of Why Menopause? is in itself a revolutionary feature from the biological, evolutionary lens. Read and share. Let’s ponder and marvel together.

“But most of all - consult a qualified medical professional to manage your peri- and menopausal symptoms. Get more information from sources other than wellness influencers and social media. #purposeafter50 #53andthriving,” added the actress.

Lisa made her acting debut in 1994 in the film Hanste Khelte. Through her acting career, she has showcased a penchant for issue-oriented portrayals, most notably in the 2005 Oscar-nominated Canadian film Water.

Lisa was last seen in the 2021 film “99 Songs” directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It stars debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala among others in supporting roles. The film is a sensual story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.