Lung Cancer and Pregnancy: Ensuring the Safety of Your Child

For women with lung cancer, pregnancy can turn from a time of excitement, expectation, and hope to a time of enormous anxiety and uncertainty. Lung cancer is the second most frequent disease among women in India, with an estimated 56,000 new cases identified each year. We spoke to Dr Srikanta J T, Consultant - Paediatric Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, and he says, “Because of overlapping symptoms with pregnancy, such as coughing, shortness of breath, and exhaustion, diagnosing lung cancer during pregnancy can be very difficult.” He says, “Fortunately, with careful management, experienced direction, and steadfast support, this arduous journey can be navigated while ensuring the safety of both mother and child.”



The Impact of Hormonal Changes

Pregnancy hormone changes may also influence cancer progression. The formation of certain types of lung cancer cells has been related to oestrogen, a vital female hormone. Another essential hormone, progesterone, may have protective benefits. Understanding these hormonal interactions is critical for designing treatment plans that maximise maternal and foetal well-being.

Treatment Options Must Be Balanced

Lung cancer treatment during pregnancy necessitates a delicate balance between maternal and foetal well-being. The mainstays of lung cancer treatment include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery, but their use during pregnancy must be carefully considered.

♦ Chemotherapy has the potential to penetrate the placenta and harm the developing foetus. The type of chemotherapy used, the time of treatment, and the stage of pregnancy all have an impact on the fetus's potential hazards.

♦ Radiation Therapy - Because radiation therapy can harm the foetus, it is normally avoided during pregnancy. However, the benefits of radiation therapy may outweigh the hazards in some circumstances, and specialised approaches, such as covering the abdomen and pelvis, can reduce foetal exposure.

♦ Surgery - While surgery is normally not detrimental to the foetus, it may entail an early delivery, which has its own set of dangers. Surgery scheduling is critical, and judgements are made case by case, evaluating the potential benefits of early cancer removal against the hazards of premature birth.

Providing Maternal Safety

Women who have had lung cancer in the past should seek pre-conception counselling to assess their risk of recurrence and address the potential implications of pregnancy on their cancer management. Regular monitoring and control of medication side effects during pregnancy is critical to minimising their impact on both mother and child.

Protecting the Child's Health

Cancer therapies might endanger the developing foetus by increasing the chances of miscarriage, early birth, and developmental problems. Foetal monitoring and ultrasounds are required on a regular basis to examine foetal well-being and identify any potential issues. Neonatal factors are also critical. Infants born to lung cancer mothers may require specialised care and monitoring for potential issues from in-utero treatment exposure. Additional screenings, developmental assessments, and continuous medical care may be included.

Recommendations for a Healthy Lifestyle and Diet

A healthy lifestyle during pregnancy can have a substantial impact on maternal and foetal health. A nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is beneficial to both mother and child. Regular exercise, as tolerated, can aid with weight management, mood improvement, and stress reduction.

Here are some low-impact and safe workout ideas:

♦ Walking: Walking is an excellent technique to raise your heart rate without placing undue strain on your body. You can walk on a treadmill indoors or outside on a track or trail.

♦ Swimming is a low-impact workout that is soft on your joints and can aid in the reduction of swelling in your feet and ankles.

♦ Prenatal yoga is a safe and easy approach to stretch your muscles, improve your balance, and reduce stress while pregnant.

♦ Pelvic floor exercises can help you strengthen the muscles that support your bladder, colon, and uterus.

♦ Light strength training routines can be performed with dumbbells, resistance bands, or your own body weight.

Emotional Wellness

Pregnant women with lung cancer endure enormous emotional hurdles. Anxiety, worry, and uncertainty can all have a negative impact on one's mental health. A solid support system, which includes family, friends, and support groups, can provide both emotional and practical comfort.

Relaxation techniques, mindfulness exercises, and counselling can all help you manage stress and keep a positive attitude. Connecting with other women going through similar experiences through online forums or support groups can also create a sense of community and shared understanding.