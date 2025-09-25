Malaika Arora demonstrates Chinese movements to release tension and strengthen the body

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a set of Chinese movements designed to release hidden tension, improve flexibility, and boost lymphatic flow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl highlighted how these simple yet powerful exercises can open up the body and promote overall wellness. Malaika posted a video where she can be seen performing simple yet effective Chinese exercises. Clad in white athleisure, the actress is seen demonstrating each exercise, accompanied by a voiceover explaining its benefits for the body.

For the caption, Malaika Arora wrote, “7 Chinese Movements That Melt Away Your Stiffness And Boost Your Lymphatic Flow. They look little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways. #powerfulmoves #exercises #fitness #mallamidweekmotivation #healthandhappiness #fitnesslove #yogabliss.”

Malaika Arora is widely regarded as one of the fittest actors in the industry, known for her dedication to workouts and yoga. She frequently shares videos of her intense exercise routines and yoga sessions on social media, inspiring her fans with her fitness journey.

In a recent conversation, Malaika expressed that it’s time to move past outdated ideas linking glamour and desirability to a specific age. Sharing her views on challenging age-related stereotypes in the entertainment industry, she offered her perspective on how these notions are evolving.

““I think it’s high time we let go of outdated notions that beauty belongs only to a certain age. Women can be glamorous, desirable, and powerful at every stage of life. By continuing to live authentically and embrace who I am, I hope I can inspire more women to shatter those stereotypes and own their authentic self.”

The 51-year-old actress added, “To me, age is not a limit but an evolution. Every year brings wisdom, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself—and that, to me, is the most beautiful transformation of all.”