Malaika Arora: To me, ‘own it’ means showing up as yourself without apologies

For Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, “own it” means showing up as yourself, without filters or apologies and said that her journey has been about fearlessly being herself.

Asked what does “own It” mean to her personally, and how does it reflect her journey with confidence and individuality, Malaika told: “To me, ‘Own It’ means showing up as yourself, without filters or apologies. My journey has been about fearlessly being myself, whether it was in fashion, fitness, or just the way I live life. Confidence isn’t about perfection, it’s about authenticity.”

The 51-year-old glamorous star professed her love for lipsticks and said that it can instantly uplift the mood and boost confidence.

Talking about how she believes lipstick can completely transform your mood and confidence, Malaika, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, said: “Absolutely! Lipstick has that magical quality—it’s an instant mood-lifter. The right shade can make you feel bold, confident, playful, or even romantic. It’s such a small product, but it holds immense power in how it makes you carry yourself.”

The actress feels that the brand’s effortlessness feels “plush, lightweight, and still so impactful.”

“I’ve always believed makeup should never feel heavy, it should just feel like a second skin. HYUE’s VelvetteKiss truly delivers that balance between comfort and glamour. Being the face of a product that marries sophistication with ease feels very natural to me,” he said.

Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo’s “Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha” opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as “Chaiyya Chaiyya” in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).