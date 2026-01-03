Malaika Arora’s 2026 goals: ‘Protecting peace, moving the body’

Bollywood diva and fitness icon Malaika Arora is stepping into 2026 with clarity and purpose, placing equal emphasis on physical health and inner calm.

The diva took to social media to share her goals for the year, underscoring the importance of discipline, movement, and mental well-being. She also shared a video with a text overlay that read: “2026 Train hard, Protect peace, Build wealth.”

In the clip, the actress is seen working out with weights, doing pilates, and practicing yoga.

“2026 goals: move your body, protect your peace,” Malaika wrote, reflecting her long-standing commitment to fitness and mindful living.

As the first quarter of the 21st century concluded, Malaika spoke to IANS reflecting on a phase marked by change, growth, and constant reinvention.

Talking about how it has been personally for her, Malaika said, “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author.”

Looking at the films and performances that have defined this era, Malaika named titles such as ‘Lagaan’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Queen’, ‘Gully Boy’, and ‘Andhadhun’ as milestones that reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema.

“As we close this chapter, films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Queen’, ‘Gully Boy’, and ‘Andhadhun’ have truly defined the era,” she said.

She also highlighted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s body of work—from ‘Swades’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘My Name Is Khan’ and, more recently, ‘Pathaan’—as films that have influenced Bollywood’s emotional and cultural landscape across generations.

“Alongside these, Shah Rukh Khan’s films from ‘Swades’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘My Name Is Khan’ and more recently ‘Pathaan’ have shaped the emotional and cultural pulse of Bollywood across generations,” she added.

She further said, “Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon have had iconic journeys too, with performances in ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and ‘Mimi’ reflecting the evolution of strong, complex female characters.”