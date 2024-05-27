Mallika Sherawat emphasises the sense of success that comes with challenging oneself

Actress Mallika Sherawat continues to inspire her followers with her commitment to fitness and embracing natural beauty. In her recent social media posts, she shared glimpses of her rigorous workout routine and reiterated the importance of staying true to oneself.

Sherawat’s workout video featured her engaging in HIIT rope slams while sporting purple and black athleisure wear. Expressing her love for pushing her limits in the gym, she emphasized the sense of accomplishment that comes with challenging oneself.

In another post, Sherawat shared close-up pictures of herself and conveyed a powerful message about beauty standards. She asserted that one can look attractive without resorting to botox or fillers, highlighting the significance of self-worth and confidence.

The actress urged her audience to focus on overall wellness through healthy lifestyle choices, including diet, exercise, and abstaining from alcohol and cigarettes. Emphasizing the rejection of botox, she promoted a healthier and more authentic sense of beauty and self-esteem.

In addition to her advocacy for fitness and natural beauty, Sherawat’s post briefly touched upon her recent work in the entertainment industry. She was last seen in the comedy-drama ‘RK/Kay’, directed by Rajat Kapoor, alongside Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chadha. With her bold performances in films like ‘Murder’, ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’, and ‘Double Dhamaal’, Sherawat continues to make a mark in Bollywood.