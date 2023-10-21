Masaba on ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ for her bridal label: ‘Brought alive emotions of shaadi’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared her thoughts on the rendition of ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ for her latest luxury bridal label Patiala Portraits, and called it an incredible journey of fusing tradition with contemporary finesse. In a convergence of creativity and cultural reverence, Akshay and IP Singh have launched their rendition of the evergreen Punjabi tappe- ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ in association with Sony Music, an electrifying musical masterpiece that signifies the birth of Masaba’s Patiala Portraits. The campaign features actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

‘Raanjhan Aaya’ is a soul-stirring rendition of the classic Punjabi folk song, encompassing the beloved tunes of ‘Kala Shah Kala’ is a testament of Akshay and IP’s artistic prowess.

Talking about the track, Masaba said: “Akshay & IP, have brought alive the emotion of a shaadi while sprinkling the collection notes in the lyrics beautifully. Creating ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ and ‘The Masaba Bride’ has been an incredible journey of fusing tradition with contemporary finesse.” “We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this collection and the song, striving to capture the enduring magic of weddings while infusing them with our love for creativity and tradition. This project is a testament to our passion for celebrating the beauty of timeless customs through a modern lens,” added Masaba.

This musical odyssey effortlessly weaves together a vibrant tapestry of diverse musical genres and instruments, seamlessly merging the heritage tunes with contemporary beats.

At its core, the song encapsulates the effervescent spirit of traditional Punjabi wedding music, a cultural cornerstone that has filled countless celebrations with joy and exuberance for generations. The lyrics of the track is an evocative blend of rustic charm and contemporary interpretations.

The music-maker duo Akshay and IP expressed their enthusiasm, and said: “Collaborating on ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ for ‘The Masaba Bride’ has been an exhilarating creative endeavour. With ‘Raanjhan Aaya,’ we aimed to pay homage to the rich heritage of folk music and culture, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.” “This project, in collaboration with House of Masaba, represents our unwavering dedication to pushing artistic boundaries while celebrating the essence of timeless traditions,” they added. Masaba also shared the video on social media, and wrote: “Introducing our very first Masaba Bride, Kareena Kapoor Khan - a celebration of strength, independence, and individuality. Very rarely do you come across a face that is haunting, beautiful, memorable and makes you want to be as you are. An ode to India’s regal history, blending seamlessly with contemporary designs.”