Mayoori Kango reflects upon prevalence of gender bias in showbiz

Former actress Mayoori Kango, who gained fame with her lead role in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1996 film Papa Kehte Hain, recently addressed the gender issues prevalent in the Indian film industry in a throwback interview. The interview, originally shared by Lehren Retro, saw the actress candidly discussing how pairing with successful male actors can significantly influence a female actor’s career trajectory.

During the interview, when asked about how an actress’s career often transforms when cast alongside top actors like Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan, Mayoori offered a thoughtful response. She acknowledged that Indian cinema is still largely dominated by men, a reflection of how society at large operates. “Indian films, sadly, remain a man’s domain, because that’s how society functions,” Mayoori explained. “No matter how much you want to deny it, it’s still a man’s world.”

She elaborated further, stating that a heroine’s success is often seen as secondary, with the box-office pull being driven primarily by the male actor. “The more successful the man is, the better it is to be paired with him,” she noted, pointing out that the success of a film is often credited to the hero. “It’s not the heroine who ‘sells’ the territory, it’s the hero. So when a heroine is paired with a successful male actor, it’s believed that some of that success will reflect on her too,” Mayoori added. Mayoori Kango began her acting career with Saeed Akhtar Mirza’s critically acclaimed directorial Naseem. The film, which also featured legendary poet Kaifi Azmi, Kay Kay Menon, and the late Surekha Sikri, put her on the map for filmmakers, including Mahesh Bhatt. Impressed by her performance, Bhatt cast her as the lead in Papa Kehte Hain, where she shared the screen with veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania, Alok Nath, and Jugal Hansraj.

After her breakout role, Mayoori went on to star in several notable films such as Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Badal, Jung, Shikari, and the Telugu film Vamsi. She also made her mark on television, appearing in popular shows like Kkusum, Karishma, Rangoli, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, and Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi.

Although she eventually stepped away from the limelight, Mayoori transitioned into a successful corporate career, joining Google India in 2019 as an industry head. Her journey from Bollywood star to corporate leader is a testament to her versatility and resilience, while her reflections on the industry’s gender dynamics continue to resonate with many.