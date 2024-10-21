Monsoon tips for Women

As a working woman, looking your best is essential, as it boosts self-confidence – an attribute every working woman needs. However, it’s important to go easy on makeup and focus on maintaining healthy, clear skin. The first step in skincare is keeping the skin free from dampness to maintain a beautiful and glowing complexion.

While your career doesn’t rely solely on your wardrobe, your appearance can influence how others perceive you. Dressing confidently and stylishly begins with being comfortable. When you feel comfortable in your clothes, you naturally exude confidence. Cotton is the ultimate fabric for versatility and comfort, especially during humid seasons. I recommend wearing cotton clothes for their breathable, elastic properties, which keep you stylish and at ease.

Add bright colors to your wardrobe, like vibrant pinks, blues, oranges, and yellows, to brighten up rainy days. Avoid light colors, such as white or beige, which can become translucent when wet, and instead, choose darker shades to hide rain spots.



For footwear, opt for waterproof sliders or boots that will keep your feet dry and prevent slips. Avoid heels or suede options, which can be easily damaged and uncomfortable during the rainy season.

Cleansing is vital for the working woman who battles through traffic and exposure to pollution. Refresh your skin with moist tissues during monsoons to remove sweat and dirt. Always cleanse your skin at night to remove makeup, sweat, and oil deposits.

Working women, especially those commuting long distances in humid conditions, face dehydration issues. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables high in water content, like cantaloupe, apples, kiwis, tomatoes, and cucumbers, helps keep your skin supple throughout the day. Add Vitamin C and zinc to your diet to maintain healthy levels of collagen and elastin.

Wash your face with plain water three times a day, use a cleanser once, and follow with a good moisturizer. Periodically exfoliate with a scrub, especially if you get drenched in the rain, and keep makeup minimal. A tulsi-neem face wash is ideal for the humid season as it removes impurities, soothes the skin, and prevents eruptions.

After cleansing, tone your skin with chilled rose water or a rose-based skin tonic. This not only refreshes and cools the skin but also stimulates blood circulation and adds a natural glow. A matte moisturizer is perfect for hot and humid weather, while dry skin benefits from a moisture mist. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen if you travel frequently for work.

Use a facial scrub two to three times a week to remove dead cells and deep clean the skin, brightening and refining your complexion. Twice a week, apply a face mask, avoiding the lips and eye areas. Monsoon face packs, such as fuller’s earth mixed with rose water or cucumber juice with powdered milk and egg white, can help cool the skin and reduce oiliness.

Frozen lemon water cubes can be used as a quick refresher, rubbed lightly over the face to remove oiliness. A mask made from egg white, lemon juice, and honey is another excellent choice for reducing oiliness, tightening the skin, and moisturizing.

In your diet, avoid cold, raw, and dry foods during this season. Opt for hot meals, include cow ghee, and regularly drink herbal teas and hot water. A glass of warm milk with turmeric, cardamom, and cinnamon before bed can keep colds and coughs at bay while enhancing your skin.

Since humid weather can slow digestion, steer clear of fried, seafood, and street food, which can cause indigestion, bloating, or stomach infections. By following these tips, working women can maintain their skin, style, and health even during the monsoon season.