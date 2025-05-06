Motherhood and asthma: Managing respiratory health before, during, and after pregnancy

Pregnancy is a journey filled with wonder, transformation, and a fair share of uncertainty. As the body nurtures new life, every heartbeat, every breath, takes on deeper meaning. For women living with asthma, the journey comes with additional layers of concern. With thoughtful management and consistent care, asthma can be kept under control throughout pregnancy and beyond, allowing women to embrace motherhood with confidence. We spoke to Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, and he shares that with proper management and monitoring, asthmatic women can have a healthy pregnancy and a smooth transition into motherhood.

Before Pregnancy: Laying a Healthy Foundation

Planning for pregnancy often begins with lifestyle changes, vitamin supplements, and doctor visits. For women with asthma, this preparation also includes evaluating respiratory health. Getting asthma under control before conceiving will help for a safer pregnancy.

Uncontrolled asthma can increase risks such as high blood pressure, restricted fetal growth, and preterm birth. But the good news is that most asthma medications, especially inhalers, are considered safe during pregnancy and should not be stopped without medical guidance. The greater risk lies in letting asthma spiral unchecked.

Creating a plan early by reviewing triggers, adjusting medications if needed, and setting up regular check-ins can make a meaningful difference. A proactive approach not only ensures physical readiness but also builds emotional confidence, knowing that one is entering this life-changing chapter with care and intention.

During Pregnancy: Navigating Changes with Awareness

Pregnancy changes the body in extraordinary ways. Blood volume increases, hormones shift dramatically, and the growing uterus presses against the diaphragm. For some, these changes improve asthma control; for others, they make breathing more difficult.

The key during pregnancy is awareness and tuning in to the body’s signals. Differentiating between normal pregnancy breathlessness and asthma symptoms can be challenging. However, persistent wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, or night-time flare-ups are red flags that shouldn’t be ignored. Inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators have been studied extensively and are generally safe for use during pregnancy. Avoiding them out of fear may actually increase the risk of complications.

Equally important is identifying and avoiding known triggers, whether it’s pollen, dust, cold air, or stress. Gentle physical activity, a healthy diet, and adequate sleep can all support respiratory wellness. And in case of any flare-ups, having an action plan in place helps reduce panic and ensures timely treatment.

Pregnancy is not the time for uncertainty when it comes to asthma. Regular monitoring at home and with the healthcare provider builds a safety net around both mother and baby

After Pregnancy: Continuing the Care

Once the baby arrives, the focus naturally shifts to the newborn. But asthma doesn’t pause for postpartum recovery. Sleep deprivation, hormonal fluctuations, and emotional stress can all act as triggers during this time.

Adhering to the treatment plan remains vital. While it’s tempting to push personal needs aside, staying on top of asthma management is an act of self-care and by extension, baby care. A healthy, breathing mother is better equipped to navigate the demands of early motherhood.

For those who choose to breastfeed, it’s comforting to know that most asthma medications are safe and do not harm the baby. That said, checking in with a healthcare provider ensures peace of mind. Maintaining routine medication schedules, follow-up appointments, and trigger avoidance may seem difficult with a newborn in the mix. But even small steps, like keeping inhalers within easy reach or setting reminders, can make it easier to stay on track.

Conclusion

Asthma may be a lifelong condition, but it doesn’t have to define the experience of motherhood. With preparation, mindfulness, and consistent care, women can protect their own well-being while nurturing new life.

Motherhood is about strength, resilience, and deep breath after deep breath. For women with asthma, each one is a powerful reminder that they are not only capable but more than ready for the journey ahead.