Live
- T20 World Cup: Rohit is both commendable player and captain, says Ishant Sharma
- Complained to Centre over post-result violence in Andhra, says YSRCP MP
- CBI carries out massive searches across Odisha in fake certificate case
- Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics
- Odisha govt will fulfil promises in 5 years: Majhi
- Chandrababu assumes charge as AP CM, signs Mega DSC file
- Nifty closes at 23,398 after touching all-time high
- Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet
- Human finger in ice-cream: Mumbai firm pulls stocks from stores, stops contract manufacturing
- South India’s Food & Beverage Retail and Modern trade - Food A’Fair kicked off at HITEX
Just In
Neha Joshi’s father has been her ‘greatest strength during moments of doubt’
Ahead of Father’s Day, actress Neha Joshi shared about the deep emotional bond with her father, saying that “He has been my greatest strength during...
Ahead of Father’s Day, actress Neha Joshi shared about the deep emotional bond with her father, saying that “He has been my greatest strength during auditions, rejections, and moments of self-doubt.”
Neha, who is currently seen as Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’, said: “My father is a theatre artist. Growing up, I watched him perform on stage and learned a lot about acting from him. Whatever I am today, I owe a huge debt to my father. He has always stood by me like a rock. He has been my greatest strength during auditions, rejections, and moments of self-doubt.”
“He has always supported and inspired me to achieve my goals. He saw me through countless challenges, tears of frustration, and moments of uncertainty but also witnessed my determination and passion. His pride in me was not just for the roles I landed but for my resilience and tenacity. His wisdom and guidance, especially during tough decisions, have been invaluable,” said Neha.
Calling her dad, a “hero” and “role model,” Neha added: “Your love, strength, and unwavering belief in me have shaped who I am today, and I strive to make you proud. Thank you for being the epitome of a great father.” ‘Atal’ airs on &TV.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha is known for her work in movies like ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Lalbaugchi Rani’, ‘Hawaa Hawaai’, ‘Bach Ke Zaraa Bhoot Bangle Mein’.
She has also starred in TV shows like ‘Ek Mahanayak-Dr B R Ambedkar’ and ‘Ka Re Durava’ among others.