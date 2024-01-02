New moms should try this skincare routine to keep healthy and nourished

All you new moms out there, congratulations on the arrival of the little bundle of joy. It should to be the happiest day of your life. With the new addition to your family, the initial days are sure to pass in a state of confusion and exhaustion. And during this time, your general health and skincare come to the lowest in your list of priorities. However, it is important to ensure your skin stays healthy. Here, let’s get down to the whys and how of skincare post-delivery to keep yourself healthy and nourished.

Dr Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director- Skin Décor, says, “A healthy diet is integral for a healthy body and more so after you have a baby. Make sure to eat your daily dose of fruits and vegetables as your baby gets all of his/her nourishment from you.” A nutritious diet along with keeping you healthy will also help relieve your skincare problems. Dr Monica says, “Besides a healthy intake of veggies and fruits, it is important to indulge in some form of exercise. A simple way to fit in a regular workout program would be to take the baby on a walk. Babies just love the outdoors and will give you the much-needed fresh air and exercise.”

Some steps to look like the super mom you are

Even if your skin looks amazing after having a baby, it’s vital to maintain good skin care habits to prevent looking worn out. Proper skincare is crucial post-delivery as it will help you relax and provide radiance to your skin. Use this quick daily regimen for your skin to keep looking like a Supermom you are.

Cleanse: Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to keep your skin feeling clean and fresh.

Moisturise: A mild moisturiser twice a day works to keep your skin hydrated and supple. Also, make sure to use a separate eye cream for dark circles or puffy eyes.

Sunscreen: Protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun by using a physical sunscreen. Besides, it also keeps pigmentation and acne at bay. Using sunscreen also helps to greatly reduce your risk of melasma or pigmentation during pregnancy. It is a common occurrence in Indians and tends to start with the fluctuation of hormones commonly found during pregnancy and post-childbirth.

Exfoliate: Make use of a mild scrub once a week to rid your skin of dead cells. Additionally, exfoliation helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and acne.

Along with a healthy diet and a doting skincare routine, it is essential to take adequate rest for glowing and vibrant skin. It is a great idea to take a nap when your baby sleeps as sleepless nights tend to cause hallows under the skin. So, while you enjoy caring for your little one, do not forget to look after yourself to maintain that glow on your skin.