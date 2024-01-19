‘Piku’ star Swaroopa Ghosh shines in Indo-British Drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’

Actress Swaroopa Ghosh who is best known for her performance in ‘Piku’, ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Pink’, ‘Madras Café’ among others, will be featuring in Indo-British Co-Production film ‘A Game of Two Halves’ which is set to release on 23rd February, 2024.

Directed by British Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan (“Bus Ride”), the film chronicles the transformative, coming-of-age journey of Sanjay, a young British student who discovers his true self on the dusty fields of Hyderabad, India, while teaching soccer to underprivileged children.

Sharing about what prompted her to take up the role, she tells, “The nuanced placement of the character within the broader narrative framework and the gradual revelation of the character’s complexity through the narrative reveals a layered value system. This subtle positioning speaks volumes about the complexities of reality and the inherent ambiguity of right and wrong. It underscores how the character’s journey offers insights into the complexities of real-world value systems - that’s what intrigued me the most about this role.”

While describing her working experience, she commented, “Everyday improvisation used to be such a blast. Meeting Raja as my co-actor was also a joy. We clicked really well, which definitely helped elevate our scenes and working with Pawan after all these years... Well, that was something truly special. We both learned under the same mentor, so it was like rekindling a familiar spark.”

Talking about the message the film tries to give out, Swaroopa says, “The depiction of the spirit of humanity and it’s tenacious struggle to rise above sufferings and challenges of life, while searching for the truth of one’s existence and finally coming to terms with own identity and sense of belonging.”

The film features an ensemble cast of Saaj Raja, Lucy Jackson, Harish Khanna, Nikkita Chadha, Sudha Bhuchar, Chizzy Akudolu, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Pawan Chopra and Sachin Chaudhary among others. It is written by Shirley Day and produced by award winning producers Nicola Gregory and Sheila Nortley under the banner of K Squared Films, 2HotFilms &Emineo Films and internationally distributed by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films.