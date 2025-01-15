Praneeta Pujari’s Vision for Women’s Leadership in Tech

Praneeta Pujari, a trailblazer in Silicon Valley’s tech landscape, has seamlessly merged her expertise in business development and technology to foster innovation across borders. With roots in India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and a stellar career that spans Flipkart, Apple, and leading Silicon Valley companies, Praneeta has carved a niche for herself in cross-border tech innovation and women’s leadership.

Reflecting on her journey, Praneeta remarks, “The biggest challenge for startups entering the US market is often a lack of network, cultural context, and operational understanding. Building local teams who truly understand the market and forging partnerships with reputed players can make a world of difference.” She cites OYO Rooms’ strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia and Europe as a prime example of effective scaling.

When discussing Silicon Valley’s engagement with emerging markets like India, Praneeta is optimistic. “The India-US venture capital ecosystem has never been more connected,” she says. “The recognition of India as a hub for innovation is evident with accelerators like South Park Commons choosing India for their first international location and VC firms like WestBridge Capital focusing on the India-US corridor.”

Praneeta’s advocacy for women in tech is a recurring theme in her career. “One reason women are left behind is the lack of guidance,” she explains. “They often have the caliber but not the ‘how.’ I’ve pushed for more funding for women-founded startups as an external evaluator for venture capital firms. Systemic changes like equal pay, safe working environments, and meritocracy-based appraisals are not just necessary—they’re urgent.”

On bridging funding gaps for women-led startups, she notes, “In 2023, women-only startups received less than 3% of total venture capital funding. VC firms must set measurable goals for investing in women-led businesses and publicly report diversity data. More women decision-makers in VC firms can help dispel the myth that women-led businesses are riskier investments.”

Praneeta’s leadership roles have also emphasised the importance of addressing underrepresented needs. “At Flipkart, we tailored solutions to meet specific women’s health needs,” she recalls. “For example, we updated packaging for the discrete delivery of menstrual hygiene products and expanded our reach to tier-2 and tier-3 cities to provide essentials like ovulation trackers and blood pressure monitors.”

Her transition from India to Silicon Valley has shaped her perspective on leadership. “Adapting to the tech industry requires staying updated on advancements and being open to change,” she says. “Women should invest in professional networks, seek mentorship early, and advocate for themselves and others.”

Praneeta highlights cultural differences as a common pitfall for India-to-US startups. “Understanding the drastic differences in consumer behavior, regulations, and communication styles is crucial. Tailoring product-market fit for the US and developing a market-specific strategy are essential.”

Bias in hiring and admissions is another area where Praneeta is making a difference. “Structured and measurable evaluation criteria can mitigate biases,” she shares. “Having a diverse panel ensures candidates’ experiences are fairly evaluated.”

For young women aspiring to navigate tech, her advice is clear: “Focus on building technical skills and connect with communities in your area of interest. Participating in hackathons and competitions builds confidence and opens doors to opportunities.”

Praneeta also urges the industry to prioritise innovation in women’s health. “The lack of diversity in leadership has slowed progress,” she says. “We need more women in decision-making roles, dedicated funding for women-focused innovations, and inclusive design practices.”

As she reflects on her career, Praneeta emphasises her vision for the future. “I hope to inspire and empower women from diverse backgrounds to succeed in tech and business. Supporting companies addressing underrepresented areas like women’s health is my way of contributing to a more equitable world. I want my legacy to be one of paving the way for diversity and inclusion in the tech-business ecosystem.”