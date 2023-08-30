Quick Makeup and Hairstyling Tips to Amp Up Your Formal Attire for Raksha Bandhan

It’s a time for family gatherings, celebrations, and looking your best. If you’re wondering how to enhance your formal attire for this festive occasion, here are some quick makeup and hairstyling tips to help you shine! By Mridul Sharma, an Entrepreneur and a Lifestyle Influencer shares few tips to follow this Raksha Bandhan.



Makeup Tips

Base - Use a long-lasting foundation that matches your skin tone. Blend it into the neck and décolletage.

Eye- Neutral eyeshadow shades are timeless! But add a touch of shimmer on the lids for the festive glow. Winged eyeliner can add a dramatic touch. Don’t forget to add loads of mascara to make your eyes pop.

Lips - If you’re feeling up to it, a classic red or deep berry lipstick can instantly elevate your look.

Hairstyling Tips:

Prep Your Hair - Cleanse and condition your hair the night before. Make sure to apply some heat protectant if you plan to use heat styling tools.

Choose a Style - Decide on a hairstyle that compliments your outfit. Sleek hair works really well for oval shaped faces, soft curls for round shape and deep side part updo for heart shapes!

Accessories - Add hair accessories like decorative pins, combs, or even fresh flowers to accentuate your hairstyle.

Finishing Touch - Finish with a shine-enhancing serum or hairspray to keep your hair in place and add a glossy finish.

Additional Tips:

Outfit Coordination - Ensure your makeup and hairstyle complement your outfit’s colors and style.

Stay Hydrated - Drink plenty of water in the days leading up to the celebration to keep your skin looking radiant.

Groomed Brows - Very much prepared eyebrows can approach your face and improve your general appearance

Natural Lighting - Apply makeup in natural lighting to get the most accurate results.

Remember, the key to looking your best on Raksha Bandhan is to enhance your natural beauty while staying true to your style. These quick makeup and hairstyling tips will help you feel confident and elegant as you celebrate this special occasion with your loved ones.