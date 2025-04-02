Rakul Preet Singh advocates respectful dressing for temple visits

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has emphasized the importance of dressing appropriately while visiting sacred places, amid the implementation of new dress codes in temples across India. She urged people to be mindful of their attire in such spaces, ensuring it aligns with traditional decorum and cultural expectations.

Speaking at Lakmé Fashion Week, Rakul shared her perspective on fashion choices and their appropriateness for different settings. She highlighted the responsibility that public figures and individuals alike hold when it comes to dressing for various occasions.

“Anything you do in the public eye as a public figure, you have to take actions with responsibility, I feel. And in fashion, I always believe in dressing according to the occasion. If you’re going to a temple, dress accordingly; if you’re going to the gym, wear appropriate clothes; or if you’re going out for dinner, you will dress accordingly. For me, I’m someone who believes in dressing for the occasion, dressing right, and enjoying your fashion within that boundary,” Rakul told.

Her comments come in the wake of the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SGTT) implementing a new dress code in January, restricting devotees from wearing short skirts, revealing attire, or trousers with cuts or torn fabric. The temple authorities have urged visitors to opt for more traditional and modest clothing to maintain the sanctity of the space.

Similar dress codes are already in place in many temples across South India, where devotees are required to wear full-coverage clothing, often favoring traditional attire such as sarees, dhotis, or salwar kameez.

Rakul’s statement aligns with the broader conversation about respecting cultural and religious sentiments through mindful fashion choices, reinforcing the idea that attire should reflect the sanctity of the place one is visiting.