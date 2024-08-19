Live
Rashami Desai speaks out against violence on Hindu girls in Bangladesh
Actress Rashami Desai has voiced her condemnation of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, which intensified following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share a distressing video from a news website, depicting a Hindu girl being attacked by a mob and subsequently thrown into a pond.
In her post, Desai expressed her anguish with a poignant message: “Why are humans trying to become gods or demons? Life is already challenging enough. Karma comes back,” accompanied by several broken heart emojis. Her post highlights her concern over the escalating violence and brutality faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
Reports indicate a surge in attacks and vandalism against Hindus since August 5. According to the Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM), a coalition of 23 religious organizations, there have been incidents of violence and destruction at 278 locations across 48 districts. The Hindu population in Bangladesh is reportedly living in fear and facing threats of displacement. Rashami Desai, known for her roles in Assamese cinema and Bollywood, has been actively involved in various television and film projects. Her recent works include appearances in reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Nach Baliye,’ as well as her roles in films and TV series.