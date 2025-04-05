Ratna Pathak Shah’s Insights on Storytelling and Indian Craft Heritage

Acclaimed actor, theatre personality, and art advocate Ratna Pathak Shah delivered an engaging and thought-provoking address to the members of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad at ITC Kohenur, Madhapur. The event, themed ‘Crafting Characters, Shaping Stories’, highlighted the intersection of storytelling, tradition, and contemporary relevance.

Prathibha Kunda, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad, welcomed Shah and the attendees by emphasizing the power of storytelling in building empathy and shared understanding across cultures and generations. She also introduced one of FLO’s key initiatives for the year—reviving the ancient Dokra art of Adilabad. “Our goal is to bring the 4,000-year-old Dokra metal casting tradition into modern consciousness through awareness, design innovation, and market linkage,” said Prathibha.

FLO’s project includes collaboration with artisans from Ushegaon, Jamgaon, and Keslaguda. The initiative seeks to evolve Dokra from traditional religious idols to functional and contemporary lifestyle products, preserving its heritage while making it relevant to modern aesthetics. A special showcase of Dokra products was organized, and Ratna Pathak Shah unveiled a uniquely curated memento representing this ancient craft. Artisans Shri Bhujanga Rao and Smt. Girijha Bai were invited on stage to be recognized for their contributions.

In a heartfelt conversation with Prathibha, Ratna reflected on her own journey. “I never wanted to be like my peers; I wanted to be different. Ironically, I disliked the idea of becoming an actress, yet here I am,” she said. She credited her clear communication skills and storytelling background for her success, adding, “Say what you want to say, but say it differently—that’s how you connect.”

She spoke passionately about the transformative power of theatre and the challenges of sustaining it. Recalling the theatre group she co-founded with husband Naseeruddin Shah, she emphasized its entrepreneurial nature. “We’ve always chosen intimacy and impact over grand scale. Theatre allows you to look your audience in the eye—nothing can replace that human contact.”

Touching on broader societal themes, she referenced the film Thappad to discuss the difficulty of shifting mindsets and attitudes. “Changing perspectives is the hardest part of progress,” she remarked.

Ratna also spoke on her love for handloom and handcrafted products. “I never buy branded clothes. I prefer handwoven fabrics—they carry tradition, emotion, and a sense of identity. Machine-made products can’t match that.” She stressed the importance of supporting local artisans and teaching children about crafts to instill cultural pride from a young age.

Her closing thought resonated deeply with the audience: “Don’t pull the ladder up after you’ve reached the top. Support others who are climbing.” The session concluded with a standing ovation from over 250 FLO members, celebrating a meaningful dialogue on creativity, craft, and cultural preservation.