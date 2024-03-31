Richa Chadha reveals secret behind jewellery and fabrics used in ‘Heeramandi’

Richa Chadha, who is set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming period drama ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, unveiled the meticulous attention to detail by Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB). The series, marking Bhansali’s foray into OTT, delves into the vibrant world of Heeramandi, a district pulsating with tales of courtesans and their patrons against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle in the 1940s.

In achat during the Cinevesture International Film Festival 2024 (CIFF), Richa revealed Bhansali’s commitment to authenticity. “He is very aware that it is not realistic. But that’s his vision, he wants that grandeur, poetry, music, velvet, costumes, and jewellery,” she shared, emphasizing the use of real vintage jewellery and fabrics to elevate the opulence of the series.

“Aisabhi to koi honachahiye,” Richa remarked, highlighting the need for storytellers like Bhansali who bring larger-than-life characters to life amidst the backdrop of gritty realism. Reflecting on her preparations for the role of ‘Lajjo’, Richa detailed the extensive Urdu diction classes, Kathak training, and voice modulation she underwent.

Richa’s husband and actor Ali Fazal chimed in, jesting about the rigorous dance rehearsals. Richa further elaborated on her endeavor to imbue her spoken language with the rhythm of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, reflecting the era’s unique vocal cadence.

The star-studded cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, with Richa cherishing the camaraderie among her co-stars. While praising her fellow actresses for their dedication and support, Richa humorously teased about one “irritating” individual, keeping their identity under wraps.

With Sonakshi bringing spunk and Manisha embodying resilience, Richa expressed her admiration for their commitment to the craft. As the ensemble collaborates to bring the enchanting tales of ‘Heeramandi’ to life, Richa celebrates the invaluable lessons learned from her esteemed

co-stars.