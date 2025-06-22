Sadaa slams human cruelty towards tiger, calls for empathy and respect for wildlife

Actress-turned-wildlife photographer Sadaa expressed outrage on Saturday over a disturbing video showing a group of people pelting stones at a tiger that was calmly walking away. Sharing the clip on her Instagram, Sadaa wrote a heartfelt note condemning the insensitivity and reckless behavior of those involved, stating she felt “ashamed to bear the label of hopeless humanity.”

“The deep sense of regret over humanity’s impact on the planet and its inhabitants haunts me,” she wrote. “It’s appalling how we destroy our harmonious relationship with nature and other species, all while many remain disturbingly apathetic.”

Calling for greater empathy and responsibility, Sadaa added, “The solution seems simple: empathy, responsibility & understanding—yet it’s a change that feels impossibly distant.”

She revealed that the video was a forward and the incident reportedly occurred in Maharashtra. Deeply affected by the behavior seen in the clip, Sadaa extended an apology “to every species but our own” for what she described as humanity’s insensitivity and selfishness.

Sadaa, who was once a top star in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has reinvented herself as a passionate wildlife photographer and activist. On World Wildlife Day, she had earlier drawn attention for her insightful post about what humans could learn from animals, particularly on the subject of consent.

Using the example of a peacock’s courtship ritual, she had written, “Consent is everything. The peahen retains full control over her choices—only when impressed, mating occurs.” Her message highlighted how nature offers valuable lessons in mutual respect and boundaries.

Sadaa continues to use her platform to raise awareness about the need for compassion and respect toward wildlife, urging society to reflect and reform its treatment of the natural world.