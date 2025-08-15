Say goodbye to monsoon acne with these ayurvedic superfoods

The changing season brings humidity and temperature shifts that often lead to skin issues like clogged pores, excess oil, and persistent breakouts. While we tend to focus on skincare products, we often overlook the impact of diet. According to Ayurveda, seasonal changes can aggravate doshas—especially Vata and Pitta during the monsoon—leading to inflammation and skin problems like acne or rashes. With the cravings of hot drinks and fried foods, alongside proper skincare, an internal reset through diet can greatly improve skin health this season.

Leading Ayurveda practitioner, Dr. Madhumitha Krishnan, suggests including that balance Vata and Pitta Dosha with inherent properties of being sweet in nature, slightly oily foods in your monsoon diet to soothe your body and manage skin issues. She recommends five Ayurveda superfoods, from nutritious almonds to tridosha balancing amla, to keep pimples at bay and have clear skin.

Almonds

Almonds perfectly fit the bill as an addition to the monsoon diet as they are primarily sweet in taste. They are known to balance the Vata and Pitta Dosha. They are slightly oily perfect to nourish the skin from within. As such, they are perfect for preserving balance throughout the rainy season. According to published Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani texts, almonds are good for skin health and can enhance skin glow.

Soaking them overnight aids in better digestion and provides deep skin nourishment.

Turmeric

For generations, people have praised this golden spice for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. An excellent way to keep the digestion at its best and balancing the Vata Dosha perfect for the skin. By incorporating turmeric into your regular meals, the inflammation that frequently causes acne and outbreaks can be reduced. It fights infections, improves the skin’s health, and purifies the blood.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla, which balances all the tridoshas, fortifies the immune system, keeping the skin youthful and well nourished. By removing impurities from the body, its detoxifying qualities lessen the likelihood of outbreaks during the monsoon season.

Neem

Neem’s antibacterial, antifungal, and blood-purifying qualities make it one of Ayurveda’s most dependable treatments for acne-free skin. Consuming neem juice aids in clearing the bloodstream of wastes that frequently cause skin outbreaks.

Garlic

Garlic’s Vata balancing properties work from the inside out, despite its strong flavour, making it a popular superfood for people looking for natural, skin-clearing remedies. Wellness influencers are raving about the health advantages of eating one raw clove of garlic on an empty stomach, which has lately gone viral on social media.

In conclusion, skin health is never just skin-deep. As Ayurveda teaches us, true beauty begins from within and incorporating nuts like California almonds and spices like turmeric leads to a glowing skin, even in this wet spell.