Sayantani Ghosh reveals passion for dance

Actress Sayantani Ghosh has captivated fans with her recent revelation about her lifelong passion for dance, which she will showcase in her upcoming show, DahejDaasi. Although Ghosh has not pursued formal dance training, her enthusiasm for Indian classical dance has been a constant in her life.

In a recent interview, Ghosh shared her early exposure to dance, saying, “When I was very young, my parents enrolled me in a generic dance class. Although I didn’t learn much at that age, it sparked a lasting interest in dance.” Despite her busy acting career, Ghosh’s love for dance has remained a significant part of her personal and professional identity.

Growing up in Kolkata, she actively participated in her school’s cultural programs, including performances of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s dance dramas. These experiences helped her realize her inclination towards the creative field. “Even though I haven’t formally trained in dance, it’s always been a part of me. I just need some music, and I’m ready to dance,” she explained.

Ghosh’s dancing skills have been recognized in the industry, and she has frequently been praised for her performances. In DahejDaasi, she performs a special dance sequence involving a tandav, a traditional Indian dance form known for its vigorous energy. The sequence, which features Ghosh’s character Vindhya awakening a spirit, required both physical intensity and emotional expression. “I was thrilled to choreograph the dance sequence. It was a challenge to balance the physical movements with the emotional intensity required for the tandav,” Ghosh said. The response to her performance has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting her ability to combine powerful physicality with nuanced facial expressions.