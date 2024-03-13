Sheena Chohan: Leading South Asia Against Bullying

Award Winning Actress Sheena Chohan will be representing South Asia at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates on March 12th, 2024, to talk about bullying and discrimination. Celebrated for her roles in Bollywood hits like ‘The Trial’ and ‘The Fame Game’, Sheena Chohan is set to make waves on March 12th at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates. Invited to speak on ending bullying and discrimination, Sheena brings her formidable voice as the South Asia Ambassador for United for Human Rights!

Sheena says: “It is such an honour to be asked by the Nobel Peace Laureates to discuss Discrimination and the Right to Privacy, with particular attention to bullying. My sincere wish is that this hugely powerful and influential platform will help bring attention towards the need for mandatory human rights education in all schools in India and across South Asia. Awareness and Education are the most important ways to help make sure that our basic rights are followed, so that we can bring peace and decency to society. We must all know our 30 basic rights in the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights and in the Indian Constitution, not just so we can repeat what they say, but in such a way that we understand the meanings of each word and the concepts behind them - the concepts in our Constitution were so hard fought for by Indian Freedom Fights - it is our duty to know them and to teach them to the youth”.

Recognised with the Hero Award at the United Nations for her tireless advocacy of basic rights and equality, Sheena was selected as the sole Indian at this event by the Nobel Peace Prize organisers to help impact the youth programme, leading by example.

Sheena will carry on this important work of making sure every Indian knows their human rights by using this event, put on by the winners’ of the biggest humanitarian award on the planet, the Nobel Peace Prize, to bring attention to the power of being aware of your basic rights to help end discrimination and bring about equality.

At the Nobel Peace Laureates Summit, Sheena aims to shine a light on the transformative power of human rights education, advocating for its inclusion in schools across India and South Asia. Sheena will carry on this important work of making sure every Indian knows their human rights by using this event, put on by the winners’ of the biggest humanitarian award on the planet, the Nobel Peace Prize, to bring attention to the power of being aware of your basic rights to help end discrimination and bring about

equality.