Shilpa Shetty serves Monday motivation by ‘crushing her fitness goals’

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back with some serious Monday motivation.

Known for her dedication to fitness, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress took to her Instagram handle to inspire her followers by sharing a glimpse of her workout routine and how she is “crushing her fitness goals.” On Monday, Shilpa posted a couple of her photos with text written on it: “Nothing feels as good as…the happiness of crushing your own fitness goals. What’s your #MondayMotivation?.” The actress is seen wearing a grey tank top with, “Calm is my super power written on it.”

Sharing her photos, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote in the caption, “Work hard, Calm Raho #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The actress often shares her workout videos on social media, motivating her followers to stay active and prioritize their health. With her dedication to fitness, Shilpa inspires fans by showcasing everything from intense training sessions to yoga routines, encouraging a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Shilpa, who is an avid social media user, had previously posted adorable photos with her furry baby Truffle. “Thankyou for choosing me to be your mumma, my baby Truffle...Love youuuuu”, she captioned the video.

In May 2021, Shilpa Shetty introduced Truffle to her family with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing an Instagram video, the actress revealed that the adorable furry friend was a birthday gift for her son, Viaan.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Indian Police Force,” where she portrayed the character of Tara Shetty IPS, the Chief of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Shilpa will next be seen in the forthcoming actioner, “Lahore 1947,” alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, will be produced by Aamir Khan. Shilpa had earlier worked with Sunny Deol in films like “Indian,” “Himmat,” “Karz: The Burden of Truth,” and “Apne.