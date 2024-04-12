Shilpa Shetty shares about her bond with furry friends

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra delighted fans on National Pet Day with a touching glimpse into her life with her beloved pets. In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, she showcased moments of joy spent with her furry companions, Truffle and Simba, labeling them as her ultimate source of tranquility.

Dressed in a chic white tank top paired with stylish blue flared denims, Shilpa radiated happiness as she showered affection on her adorable dogs. The reel captures intimate moments of playfulness and cuddles, portraying the strong bond shared between the actress and her furry friends.

Accompanying the heart-melting video, Shilpa penned a heartfelt caption, expressing gratitude for the solace her pets bring amidst life’s chaos. She wished her followers a paw-fect National Pet Day, extending warm regards from Truffle, Simba, and herself.

Away from the limelight, Shilpa finds solace and serenity in the company of her cherished pets, showcasing the importance of the human-animal bond on this special day dedicated to celebrating our furry companions.

While Shilpa continues to spread joy and positivity through her social media platforms, fans eagerly await her return to the screen. The actress was last seen in the action-packed thriller series ‘Indian Police Force,’ where she captivated audiences with her stellar performance alongside stars like Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

As Shilpa’s heartwarming tribute continues to resonate with pet lovers worldwide, it serves as a reminder of the unconditional love and companionship that our furry friends bring into our lives.