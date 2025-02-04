Live
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
- Digi Yatra platform reaches 1 crore users
Just In
Shilpa Shetty shows how to achieve balance with Bosu ball workout
The actress and fitness enthusiast demonstrated the effectiveness of this core-strengthening exercise.
The actress and fitness enthusiast demonstrated the effectiveness of this core-strengthening exercise. With her post, Shilpa encourages her fans to embrace balance as part of their fitness routine and start their Mondays with a strong foundation. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a video of herself working out with a Bosu Ball. For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Mondays are for BALANCE A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.” In the video, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress explained how a Bosu Ball workout challenges the body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups. She highlighted its ability to enhance functional fitness, reduce injury risks, and build overall strength and stability.
Known for her dedication to fitness, Shetty often shares inspiring photos and videos from her intense workout routine on social media.
A few days ago, she dropped a video of her taking up the squat challenge and wrote in the caption, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What’s a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself#SquatChallenge #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GlutesOnFire.”
On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Indian Police Force,’ where she played the role of Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS. She also starred in the 2021 comedy film “Hungama 2.”
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.