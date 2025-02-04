Shilpa Shetty shows how to achieve balance with Bosu ball workout

The actress and fitness enthusiast demonstrated the effectiveness of this core-strengthening exercise. With her post, Shilpa encourages her fans to embrace balance as part of their fitness routine and start their Mondays with a strong foundation. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a video of herself working out with a Bosu Ball. For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Mondays are for BALANCE A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.” In the video, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress explained how a Bosu Ball workout challenges the body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups. She highlighted its ability to enhance functional fitness, reduce injury risks, and build overall strength and stability.

Known for her dedication to fitness, Shetty often shares inspiring photos and videos from her intense workout routine on social media.

A few days ago, she dropped a video of her taking up the squat challenge and wrote in the caption, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What’s a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself#SquatChallenge #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GlutesOnFire.”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Indian Police Force,’ where she played the role of Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS. She also starred in the 2021 comedy film “Hungama 2.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.