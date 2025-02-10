Shivangi Joshi shares a peep into her spiritual sojourn at Maha Kumbh

Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi recently participated in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. The actress shared glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram, posting pictures and videos of her bathing ritual, attending the aarti, and offering prayers. She simply captioned her post: “#MahaKumbh2025.”

Shivangi, known as one of the highest-paid television stars, rose to fame with her portrayal of Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her acting career includes roles in Beintehaa as Aayat Haider, Begusarai as Poonam Thakur, and Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi Chaturvedi.

In 2022, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, finishing in 12th place. Most recently, she played Aradhana Sahni in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, a romantic drama produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show, which aired on Sony TV in 2023, explored the complexities of love and emotional struggles.

Shivangi’s visit to Maha Kumbh highlights her spiritual side, as she embraced the sacred traditions of the world’s largest religious gathering. Fans appreciated her devotion, showering love on her posts.

