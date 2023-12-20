Shivangi Sharma’s upcoming song is inspired by Sia’s Unstoppable. Singer Shivangi Sharma’s upcoming song “Bring It On Babe” is about situation ships these days and resilience.



Pop singer Shivangi Sharma, best known for songs like “Tu Janta Nahi” and “Beneath” with Bollywood composer Prashant Ingole, “Party with DJ Bravo”, “Same Old Lies”, now comes up with another music video titled “Bring It On Babe”, which is set to release on 22nd December. Shivangi shares, “The idea was inspired by the song Unstoppable. The song is about the situationships these days how people don’t get a proper closure in a relationship. It is a story about a girl who’s caught in the limbo of a situationship, yearning for clarity but facing a silent fade-out.”

She adds, “The song’s overarching message is one of resilience and self-love. It reminds us that even in the midst of heartbreak and uncertainty, we have the power to heal and move on. By focusing on self-discovery and cultivating inner strength, we can navigate the storms of life and emerge stronger than before.”

Sharing her experience shooting and directing the song, she tells, “The video is directed by me. One schedule of the song has been shot in LA and couple of shots in Universal studio. Rest of the schedule shot in Mumbai. It was an incredible experience and I can’t wait for the song to be out.” Talking about the message the songs give, she stated, “Since the year is ending, I want to give out the message that your sorrows are not permanent you’ll strongly come out of it for sure. You need to pick yourself up and focus on self-growth and conquer the world. I never make any song without any social message.”