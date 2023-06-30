Should ingestible skincare be part of your daily routine?

In the pursuit of flawless and radiant skin, we often focus solely on external skincare products, forgetting the importance of inner nutrition. Our skin is 80 per cent internal and only 20 per cent external. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers a transformative approach to skincare by emphasising on nourishment internally and externally to maintain all three layers of the skin.



Through the power of ingestible skincare, Ayurveda enables us to treat our skin from within, unveiling a radiant and healthy skin:

Nourishing the three layers of the skin

Our skin consists of three layers: the epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis. While topical skincare products mainly target the outermost layer, Ayurveda recognises the importance of nourishing all three layers. Ingestible beauty products inspired by Ayurveda focus on providing essential nutrients, antioxidants, and herbs that deeply nourish each layer.

By nourishing the skin from within, Ayurveda promotes a healthy cellular structure, enhances collagen production, and supports natural skin rejuvenation, resulting in a luminous and youthful skin.

Strengthening the skin’s natural defence

Our skin is exposed to various environmental stressors that can damage its protective barrier and lead to skin concerns like dryness, sensitivity, and dullness. Ayurvedic ingestible beauty products contain potent ingredients like Aloe Vera, Shatavari, and Mulethi, which help strengthen the skin’s natural defence mechanisms. These herbs soothe and nourish the skin, reduce redness and irritation, and provide essential hydration, resulting in a resilient and healthy skin barrier that can better withstand external aggressors.

Enhancing skin radiance

Ayurveda understands that true radiance comes from a harmonious balance within the body. Ingestible beauty products infused with Ayurvedic herbs, such as rose, pomegranate, and amla, offer powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that combat free radicals, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthy skin glow. By incorporating these herbs into your diet, you can enhance your skin’s radiance naturally that surpasses any topical makeup application.

Promoting skin’s elasticity and youthfulness

As we age, our skin’s elasticity and firmness diminish. Ayurveda addresses this concern by providing ingestible skincare solutions that nourish and support collagen production from within. Ingredients like shatavari, ashwagandha, brahmi, found in Ayurvedic formulations help strengthen the skin’s connective tissues, boost collagen synthesis, and improve skin elasticity. By promoting a healthy and supple skin structure, Ayurveda helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, revealing a more youthful and clearer skin.

Ayurveda provides a holistic and effective solution for achieving radiant and healthy skin. By nourishing all three layers of the skin, promoting the skin’s elasticity, enhancing radiance, and strengthening its natural defence mechanisms, Ayurveda revolutionises your skincare routine by enabling you to consume the right foods for your skin in the right proportions. Embrace the power of Ayurveda by incorporating ingestible skincare products infused with potent herbs and nutrients, and witness the remarkable transformation of your skin.