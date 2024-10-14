Shruti Haasan advocates for mental health awareness

Shruti Haasan, a renowned Indian actress and singer, is championing mental health awareness and the healing power of music. In a candid interview, she opened up about her personal journey and emphasized the need for open conversations around mental well-being.

Music: A Source of Healing

For Shruti Haasan, music is more than a career; it’s a therapeutic force. She shared how different genres resonate with her in various emotional states, with heavy metal serving as her form of meditation. Her passion for songwriting has grown from witnessing how music helps her cope with stress. “Music has always been my emotional outlet,” Haasan said, underscoring its transformative role in her life.

Breaking Mental Health Stigma

She also discussed the pressing issue of mental health stigma, particularly in the entertainment industry. She pointed out that vulnerability is often wrongly perceived as weakness, while mental health is frequently neglected until it becomes a personal crisis. “People often wait until it’s too late before they understand the importance of mental well-being,” she stated. She urged the industry to shed its image-conscious culture and embrace openness and transparency.

Advocating for Open Dialogue

Shruti Haasan stressed the importance of continuous dialogue surrounding mental health. Despite facing attempts to discredit her advocacy, she remains committed to raising awareness.

“We need to keep talking until there’s true understanding,” she said, highlighting that open conversations can lead to destigmatization and greater support.

The Impact of Social Media

While the actress acknowledged that social media can connect people and provide helpful information, she also cautioned about its harmful effects on mental health. The pressures of curated images and societal expectations can contribute to increased anxiety and stress. “It’s important to balance our engagement with social media and remember that it often presents an unrealistic picture of life,” she remarked.

A Call for Compassion

Haasan concluded with a message of compassion: “It’s okay to not be okay.” She encouraged individuals to check in on their loved ones and offer support. Even a simple question like “How are you really doing?” can make a significant difference in someone’s life.

Through her personal experiences and advocacy, Shruti Haasan is breaking down mental health stigma and promoting a culture of empathy and support. Her message is a vital reminder that mental health is as important as physical health, and society must continue fostering environments where people feel safe to discuss their struggles.