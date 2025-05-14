Skin care routine for summers

Shahnaz HusainAs temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it’s that time of the year when skin issues like sunburns, heat rashes, and acne begin to surface. The scorching heat, humidity, and intense sunlight can lead to tanning, breakouts, uneven skin tone, and sunspots. Hence, it’s crucial to follow a suitable summer skincare routine to maintain healthy, glowing skin.

Summer also brings changes in how our skin behaves. Whether you’re embracing lightweight skincare or opting for a more minimalist approach, remember—less is more. A good summer skincare routine should focus on sun protection, hydration, and effective cleansing to avoid clogged pores.

Here’s a simple and effective routine to help your skin beat the summer heat:

Hydrating cleanser

Heat and humidity during summer often lead to excess oil production. Choose a mild, sulfate-free cleanser with soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, neem, or tea tree oil to calm the skin and fight bacteria.

Cleanse your face twice daily—morning and night. If you wear sunscreen or makeup, consider double cleansing at night: start with an oil-based cleanser to dissolve makeup/sunscreen, followed by a gentle water-based cleanser to remove any residue.

Protect your eyes

To safeguard your eyes from harsh UV rays, always wear sunglasses labeled 100% UV protection, even on cloudy days—UV rays can penetrate haze and cloud cover.

Prolonged UV exposure can cause pain, redness, blurriness, and even temporary vision loss. Choose sunglasses with contoured frames that fit well—not too big or too small. Contrary to popular belief, even affordable sunglasses can provide excellent UV protection.

Also, wear a hat with at least a 3-inch brim to block direct UV rays. In summer, dehydration can reduce your eyes’ moisture levels, so staying hydrated is key to preventing dry eyes.

Protect your lips

Often neglected, lips are just as vulnerable to sun damage as your skin. Use a moisturising lip balm with SPF 30 or higher, and reapply every two hours or after eating/drinking.

Apply it to clean lips, ensuring you cover the corners too. For best results, apply lip balm 20–25 minutes before going outside. Choose brightening balms that also hydrate. SPF 30 lip balms can block up to 97% of UVB rays.

If your lips get sunburned, treat them like sunburnt skin—apply aloe vera gel, use cold compresses, or take anti-inflammatories to ease discomfort.

Avoid hot showers

While hot showers may feel relaxing, they can worsen dehydration and even lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke in extreme cases. Dehydration also thickens blood, increasing the risk of serious issues like pulmonary embolism.

Instead, take cool showers to lower body temperature and feel refreshed. Keep showers short—10 to 15 minutes max—to avoid stripping your skin’s natural oils.

Use a moisturising soap with natural ingredients like coconut oil, aloe vera, or glycerin to retain skin moisture during the hot season.

By following these simple yet effective skincare habits, you can maintain glowing, healthy skin throughout the summer months.

(The author is an Internationally renowned beauty expert, also known as the Herbal Queen of India)