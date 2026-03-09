Trump is 'dictator', Modi his 'slave', says Kharge

Kalaburagi: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said US President Donald Trump is a "dictator" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his "gulam" (slave), as he targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over its stand on the ongoing Middle Eastern crisis, trade deal with the USA, and tariff issue. Addressing a gathering after launching various development projects worth Rs 1,069 crore in Chittapur here, he claimed that Modi is "controlled" by Trump using the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"It (Iran) is also a country, its supreme leader was murdered.. .if the leader of a country is killed will that country and the world be safe? Think about it. Whether it is Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei or Venezuela's leader (Nicolas Maduro Moros). If leaders of countries are threatened like this, there will be no peace in the world," Kharge said, as he accused the US for its "arrogance" and violating international laws.