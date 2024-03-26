Smita Bansal lauds the role of multilingual plays in expanding theatre’s reach

Thanks to her unforgettable performances in shows like ‘Kora Kagaaz,’ ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai,’ ‘Aashirwad,’ and ‘Balika Vadhu’, Smita Bansal is now counted among some of the most popular actors in Indian television. However, she is also deeply interested in theatre, having made her debut as a writer with the play ‘Hello Zindagi.’ She has additionally been seen in the stage production ‘Hum Do Humare Woh’ and in the Zee Theatre teleplay ‘Chanda Hai Tu.’

The Jaywant Dalvi plays which outlines the dilemmas of a couple raising a physically challenged son is now being translated into Telugu and Kannada and Smita says, “If you dub plays in different languages then they will definitely attract a more diverse audience. Multilingual plays are going to play a pivotal role in expanding theatre’s reach.” She also draws attention to the pan-Indian popularity of dubbed films and believes translated teleplays will also succeed in attracting a wider audience across the country.

In ‘Chanda Hai Tu,’ Smita plays Mrs. Shukla, a working mother and wife who is emotionally and physically exhausted as she tries to balance her parental duties and the demands of her professional life. She and her husband work in shifts to be able to care for their son Bachu and struggle to lead a normal life. Discussing the play, Smita says, “‘Chanda Hai Tu’ is about the sacrifices parents make for their children. It very sensitively addresses the challenges and rewards of parenthood.

This is a very relatable emotion and will connect deeply with audiences everywhere, including in the South." Be it theatre or the small screen, Smita is keen on attempting similar roles that challenge her and says, "I am an actor, and acting in different formats and languages inspires me and excites me. What is important is that I get to play different characters and get into the skin of an interesting protagonist on stage or in front of the camera. For me what is exciting is this process and not the medium." Filmed by the late director Nishikant Kamat and directed for the stage by Atul Parchure, the teleplay also stars Manav Gohil, Sanjay Batra, Prasad Barve, and Parchure himself.